Farmers advised to prepare cauliflower seeds scientifically

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to prepare seeds of cauliflower scientifically for next crop to save precious money and labor.

A spokesman for the Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) said on Tuesday that farmers prefer to use imported seed of cauliflower due to which they have to spend huge money on the purchase of seed. If they prepare seed of cauliflower locally by using scientific techniques, they cannot only save money but also get bumper yield with minimum cost in next season.

He said that farmers should remove seedlings of selected plants of cauliflowers when they are 5 to 9 inches long.

These plants should be removed from the field along with their roots and transfer them to deeply-prepared land near a watercourse. He said that two weeks after transfer of plants, the farmers should apply a sack of DAP fertilizer per acre and apply soil around the plants with shallow depths and continue irrigating as and when required. Farmers should also conduct regular pest scouting and use pesticides on recommendation of agriculture experts in case of attack by harmful insects, he added.