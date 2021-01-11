UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Advised To Remove Weeds From Gram Crops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 04:37 PM

Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crops

Farmers have been advised to remove weeds from gram crops to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to remove weeds from gram crops to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that weeds reduced gram produce, therefore, farmers should remove all types of weeds from their crops.

Responding to a question, he said that growers should prefer to hoeing (Godi) through rotary-weeder instead of using spray for removal of weeds.

To another query, he said that due to rains and fog, the moisture had increased in theair which may cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that wouldresult out attack of "Jhulsao" disease on leaves of gram crops.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture May All From Rains

Recent Stories

NUST mountaineer sets new world record by climbing ..

1 minute ago

Anushka, Kohli welcome baby girl

3 minutes ago

Applications invited for wheat production competit ..

3 minutes ago

Japan to Expand State of Emergency to 3 Coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Over half a million under lockdown as Beijing outb ..

3 minutes ago

Bishop thanks DC for security measures on Christma ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.