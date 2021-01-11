Farmers advised to remove weeds from gram crops

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to remove weeds from gram crops to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Monday that weeds reduced gram produce, therefore, farmers should remove all types of weeds from their crops.

Responding to a question, he said that growers should prefer to hoeing (Godi) through rotary-weeder instead of using spray for removal of weeds.

To another query, he said that due to rains and fog, the moisture had increased in theair which may cause suspension of chlorophyll system of the gram plants that wouldresult out attack of "Jhulsao" disease on leaves of gram crops.