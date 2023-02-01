UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Sow Hybrid Varieties As Spring Maize Season Approaches

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Farmers advised to sow hybrid varieties as spring maize season approaches

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to sow registered hybrid varieties of maize and complete the process by Feb end to get maximum production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to sow registered hybrid varieties of maize and complete the process by Feb end to get maximum production.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, an agriculture spokesman said that maize usually covered a two million acre area in Punjab and advised farmers to sow hybrid varieties including YH-1898, FH-988, FH-1046, YH-5427, and YH-5482 besides traditional varieties Gohar-19, Sahiwal Gold, Summit Pak, Pop-1, Sweet-1, and Malka 2016 till the end of February.

Farmers should ensure soil-need-based balanced application of fertilizers to achieve higher production levels. In the case of hybrid varieties sown in weak fertile land, farmers should apply three bags of DAP, two bags of SOP, and a quarter bag of Urea per acre.

However, medium fertile land should get 2.5 bags of DAP, and 1.5 bags of SOP and fertile land should get two bags of DAP with a bag of SOP per acre at the time of sowing.

For traditional varieties, weaker soil should get 2.5 bags of DAP and 1.5 bags of SOP. Medium fertile land should get 1.5 bags of DAP and 1.5 bags of SOP while the proportion in the fertile land should be 1.5 bags of DAP with a bag of SOP per acre.

To ensure their budget-based application of fertilizers, farmers can get guidance from the 'Khad Hasab' mobile phone application to ensure their soil gets only the needed fertilizers in the required quantity.

Related Topics

Punjab Mobile Agriculture Sahiwal February 2016 Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

Saqr Ghobash receives Uzbek Senate Chair

4 minutes ago
 Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on ..

Four DHL Employees Detained in Case of Attempt on Head of Russian House in CAR - ..

3 minutes ago
 Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum ..

Genealogy of Prophets donated to Bahawalpur Museum

3 minutes ago
 Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

Potohari musical night mesmerizes audience

4 minutes ago
 Monthly public service court held to resolve peopl ..

Monthly public service court held to resolve people's problems

4 minutes ago
 Verbit High-Tech Startup to Leave Israel in Protes ..

Verbit High-Tech Startup to Leave Israel in Protest Against Judicial Reform - Re ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.