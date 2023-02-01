Farmers advised to sow hybrid varieties as spring maize season approaches

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to sow registered hybrid varieties of maize and complete the process by Feb end to get maximum production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to sow registered hybrid varieties of maize and complete the process by Feb end to get maximum production.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, an agriculture spokesman said that maize usually covered a two million acre area in Punjab and advised farmers to sow hybrid varieties including YH-1898, FH-988, FH-1046, YH-5427, and YH-5482 besides traditional varieties Gohar-19, Sahiwal Gold, Summit Pak, Pop-1, Sweet-1, and Malka 2016 till the end of February.

Farmers should ensure soil-need-based balanced application of fertilizers to achieve higher production levels. In the case of hybrid varieties sown in weak fertile land, farmers should apply three bags of DAP, two bags of SOP, and a quarter bag of Urea per acre.

However, medium fertile land should get 2.5 bags of DAP, and 1.5 bags of SOP and fertile land should get two bags of DAP with a bag of SOP per acre at the time of sowing.

For traditional varieties, weaker soil should get 2.5 bags of DAP and 1.5 bags of SOP. Medium fertile land should get 1.5 bags of DAP and 1.5 bags of SOP while the proportion in the fertile land should be 1.5 bags of DAP with a bag of SOP per acre.

To ensure their budget-based application of fertilizers, farmers can get guidance from the 'Khad Hasab' mobile phone application to ensure their soil gets only the needed fertilizers in the required quantity.