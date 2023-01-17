UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Sow Maize Cultivation From Jan To Feb

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Farmers advised to sow maize cultivation from Jan to Feb

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to sow registered hybrid varieties from Jan 21 to Feb end to get the most out of the spring maize cultivation.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, an agriculture spokesman said that maize is sown on a two million-acre area in Punjab and witnessing an increase in acreage each year.

He said the short-duration crop is cultivated twice a year including spring maize and seasonal maize.

He said farmers should sow approved hybrid varieties including YH-1898, FH-988, FM-1046, YH-5427 and YH-5482.

Other general maize varieties included Gohar-19, Sahiwal Gold, Summit Pop, Pop-1, Sweet-1, and Malka-2016.

However, with the best agronomic practices and modern technology, hybrid varieties can deliver higher production, the spokesman said, adding these varieties can survive dry and hot weather conditions and fruit is fully filled with grains.

