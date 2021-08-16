Farmers advised to start canola cultivation from September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Growers have been advised to start cultivation of canola from September and complete it by October 20 to get maximum yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Growers have been advised to start cultivation of canola from September and complete it by October 20 to get maximum yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Monday that farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation, including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya,Pacola, etc.

More information and guidance in this regard could be obtained from agriculture experts by visiting the agriculture department, he added.