Farmers advised to start cotton cultivation immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : Agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of cotton immediately and complete it up to May 10 for getting bumper crop.

Spokesman of agriculture department said here on Wednesday that April 21 to May 10 is most suitable time for cotton cultivation. Therefore, the farmers should avail this opportunity and immediately start cotton cultivation on maximum land.

He advised the growers to use approved seed varieties for cultivation including IUB-13, FH-142, MNH-886, NIAB-878, BS-15 and NIAB Kiran, etc. He termed cotton as "White Gold" and urged the growers to cultivate it at large scale so that it could mitigate their financial sufferings.

He advised to keep number plants more than 17,500 to 20,000 in one acre with a distance of 9 to 12 inches from one plant to another. He recommended use of pesticides and fertilizers after consultation agri experts and said that first watering of cotton crop cultivated with drill should be on 30-35 days after its cultivation while remaining watering should be with an interval of 12-15 days.

Similarly, first watering to cotton crop cultivated on "Patri" should be after 3-4 days of its cultivationwhile second, third and fourth watering should be with an interval of 6-7 days and remaining watering