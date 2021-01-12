Farmers advised to start cultivation of Baharia maize from mid January

Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of Baharia maize from mid of January and complete it by the end of February for getting bumper yield

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department told APP here on Tuesday that maize was largely used in human food, animal feed, poultry and other bird food. A variety of products such as starch, dry and liquid glucose, corn oil, corn flakes, inner gel, custard powder, jelly, corn flour, alcohol, wax, etc. are prepared from maize. Therefore, this crop has an attractive market value which can also mitigate the financial sufferings of the farmers.

He said that two crops of maize were cultivated in Punjab and it was playing an important role in catering to domestic food needs. He said the crop sown in January-February was called spring (Baharia) maize while the crop sown in July-August is called seasonal maize. Baharia maize gives about 20 to 25 percent more yield than the average production of its seasonal crop.

He said that Bhari Mera, nutrient rich and water absorbing soil was suitable for successful cultivation of maize crop. In order to get better yield of maize, it is very important to level the field first so that plants could be watered in equally. Since maize is grown on most of the stalks. If the field is not in level, then watering will cause the stalks to rise above the stalks and remain below the stalks which will not only affect the plants' growth badly but also damage quantity and quality of the grain.

He said that initial preparation of the land should be done by keeping in view the previous crop sown in this field.

If maize is to be cultivated in potato fields, then the land should be plowed 2 to 3 times to support it as the land is already soft. If the field was empty after harvesting cotton, sugarcane or sunflower crops, then the rota-vator must be used in this land so that the roots of previous crops could be destroyed and there will be no difficulty in cultivating maize crop. However, if for some reason the rotavator is not available, then the farmer must plough the soil once and the uprooted material of previous crops should be collected and buried in the ground.

After completing the first preparation of the land, 10 to 12 tons per acre of cow dung should be thoroughly composted and scattered in the field for plowing. In this way the deficiency of organic matter will be eliminated and the crop will grow better. The farmers can also use phosphors, potash and nitrogen fertilizers with the recommendation of agriculture experts and scientists for getting bumper yield, he added.

He further said that the maize should be cultivated in rows with a distance of 2.5-3 feet and for this purpose, 8-10 kilograms seed of best quality and approved varieties include C-919, C-922, C-707, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri, etc. should be used and distance between two plants in a row should be 6-7 inches as it is necessary for their proper growth. After sowing maize seeds, the farmer should water the field lightlyand the second watering should be ensured after one week. The maize crop has needed total 12-14 wateringin its season, he added.