Farmers advised to start cultivation of Baharia maize immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Baharia maize crop immediately and complete it by end of February by using seeds of approved varieties for getting bumper crop.

A spokesman for the agriculture department told APP here Wednesday that approved hybridvarieties of maize had not only maximum resistance against diseases but these varieties will alsoincrease financial benefits of the crops. Therefore, farmers should prefer to use approved varieties of maize, including YH-1898, FH-949, FH-1046, YH-5427, Gohar-19, Sahiwal Gold, Sweet-1, Queen-2016, MMRI Yellow, Pearl-11, Malka-16, Agaiti-2002, C-919, C-922, C-707, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri.