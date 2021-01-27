UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Advised To Start Cultivation Of Baharia Maize Immediately

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:45 PM

Farmers advised to start cultivation of Baharia maize immediately

The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Baharia maize crop immediately and complete it by end of February by using seeds of approved varieties for getting bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of Baharia maize crop immediately and complete it by end of February by using seeds of approved varieties for getting bumper crop.

A spokesman for the agriculture department told APP here Wednesday that approved hybridvarieties of maize had not only maximum resistance against diseases but these varieties will alsoincrease financial benefits of the crops. Therefore, farmers should prefer to use approved varieties of maize, including YH-1898, FH-949, FH-1046, YH-5427, Gohar-19, Sahiwal Gold, Sweet-1, Queen-2016, MMRI Yellow, Pearl-11, Malka-16, Agaiti-2002, C-919, C-922, C-707, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri.

Related Topics

Agriculture Sahiwal February Gold

Recent Stories

Coronavirus kills 74 people in Pakistan during las ..

13 minutes ago

Ecuador Busts Medical Center Administering Pseudo- ..

6 minutes ago

PM stresses expediting development projects in KPK ..

6 minutes ago

Seven gamblers nabbed, Rs 82,700 seized in faisala ..

6 minutes ago

IPH to conduct training programme for doctors

6 minutes ago

Tehmina appointed chief FATE Wing: FBR

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.