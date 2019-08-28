Farmers advised to start fennel cultivation in Sept

Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of fennel (saunf) in September and complete it in October to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of fennel (saunf) in September and complete it in October to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, fennel is full with health contents and ingredients and plays a pivotal role in making the human beings healthy and sound.

He said that it gives relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases too.

Therefore, farmers should cultivate this important crop which would also play an important role to lessen and address their financial problems as it has also an attractive value price in the market, he added.

He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed plays a vital role in enhancing production.

The fennel can also be sown in fodder crops, he added.