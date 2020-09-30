UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Advised To Start Lentil Cultivation From October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:14 PM

Farmers advised to start lentil cultivation from October

Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of lentil from first week of October and complete it up to mid November to get a bumper yield

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of lentil from first week of October and complete it up to mid November to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Wednesday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of Lentil including Masoor-93, NIAB Masoor-2002, NIAB Masoor-2006, Punjab Masoor-2009, Chakwal Masoor and Markaz-2009 etc. for getting maximum produce.

The best time for lentil cultivation in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and their peripheral areas is from 1st October to 15th November whereas it can be cultivated in other irrigated areas from 15th October to 15th November.

Farmers should also use one bag DAP fertilizer or on bag triple super phosphate and half bag urea fertilizer or three bags single phosphate and half bag urea fertilizer for one acre of Lentil crop.

The Lentil can also be sown in September cultivated sugarcanecrop because its production was recorded at rate of 12-15 moundsper acre through various experiments, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sialkot Chakwal Jhelum Muzaffargarh September October November From Best

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

16 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

16 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

16 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

16 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

28 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.