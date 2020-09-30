Farmers advised to start lentil cultivation from October

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Farmers have been advised to start cultivation of lentil from first week of October and complete it up to mid November to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Wednesday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of Lentil including Masoor-93, NIAB Masoor-2002, NIAB Masoor-2006, Punjab Masoor-2009, Chakwal Masoor and Markaz-2009 etc. for getting maximum produce.

The best time for lentil cultivation in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and their peripheral areas is from 1st October to 15th November whereas it can be cultivated in other irrigated areas from 15th October to 15th November.

Farmers should also use one bag DAP fertilizer or on bag triple super phosphate and half bag urea fertilizer or three bags single phosphate and half bag urea fertilizer for one acre of Lentil crop.

The Lentil can also be sown in September cultivated sugarcanecrop because its production was recorded at rate of 12-15 moundsper acre through various experiments, he added.