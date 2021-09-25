Farmers advised to start lentil cultivation from October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to prepare lands for cultivation of lentil being started from first week of October and complete it up to mid of November to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department said here Saturday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of lentil including Masoor-93, NIAB Masoor-2002, NIAB Masoor-2006, Punjab Masoor-2009, Chakwal Masoor and Markaz-2009, etc. for getting maximum production.

The best time for lentil cultivation in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Garh, Dera Ghazi Khan and their peripheral areas was from 1st October to 15th November, whereas, it should be cultivated in other irrigated areas from 15th October to 15th November.

The farmers should use one bag DAP fertilizer or one bag triple super phosphate and half bag urea fertilizeror three bags single phosphate and half bag urea fertilizer for one acre of Lentil crop, he added.