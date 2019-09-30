Farmers Advised To Start Potato Cultivation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:19 PM
Growers have been advised to start cultivation of potato immediately and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Growers have been advised to start cultivation of potato immediately and complete it by mid of October to get bumper yield.
A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here Monday that potato is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.
He also advised the farmers to use approved varities of potato for cultivation over maximum space.