Farmers advised to start turnip cultivation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The agronomists have guided the farmers to start turnip cultivation immediately as the current weather is pleasant for getting better production.

They said on Friday that fertile land with good drainage is most suitable for cultivation of turnips.

They advised them to plough the soil once, two or three times to make it soft and apply fertilizers before cultivation of crops.

They said that field staff of the agriculture department could be further consulted in this regard.