Farmers Advised To Start Turnip Cultivation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 07:02 PM
The agronomists have guided the farmers to start turnip cultivation immediately as the current weather is pleasant for getting better production
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The agronomists have guided the farmers to start turnip cultivation immediately as the current weather is pleasant for getting better production.
They said on Friday that fertile land with good drainage is most suitable for cultivation of turnips.
They advised them to plough the soil once, two or three times to make it soft and apply fertilizers before cultivation of crops.
They said that field staff of the agriculture department could be further consulted in this regard.
Recent Stories
National fastest competition on Oct 8
US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit
Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society
Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 10
Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court
FDI rises by 55%, remittances up by 44%: Dr. Musadik
Revenge for Medvedev, Tsitsipas at Shanghai Masters
Giving teachers rightful place in society must for promoting education: National ..
Governor KP, British High Commissioner for strengthening bilateral relations
KP CS directs authorities for full facilitation of gemstone businesses
Muchova stuns Sabalenka to set up Beijing semi-final with home hero Zheng
10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Cannabis cultivation destroyed in different areas23 hours ago
-
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards22 days ago
-
Livestock secretary says to launch pilot project on black soldier fly1 month ago
-
Cotton care necessary during rains2 months ago
-
FAO launches transformative project for sustainable, regenerative rice production2 months ago
-
Agri land degradation to be protected under master plan: Minister2 months ago
-
Registration of Kisan Card being carried out on first come first serve basis3 months ago
-
MoU signed to promote climate resilient agricultural practices in Pakistan3 months ago
-
Seed dealers get Kissan Card training at PSC seminar3 months ago
-
Awareness program for livestock farmers held3 months ago
-
275,000 farmers registered for CM Punjab's Kissan Card Scheme3 months ago
-
Agriculture research being transformed on modern lines: minister3 months ago