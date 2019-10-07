UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Start Wheat Cultivation From 15th

Farmers advised to start wheat cultivation from 15th

Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of wheat in arid areas from October 15 to get better yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of wheat in arid areas from October 15 to get better yield.

A spokesman of the agriculture department told APP on Monday that in arid areas, farmers should cultivate approved varieties like Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011 and Pakistan-2013 from October 15, while in irrigated areas, wheat varieties like Sehar-2006, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 should be cultivated from November 01.

Farmers should use seed graders before cultivating wheat so that healthy and quality seed could be sown as quality seed plays pivotal role in getting bumper yield, he added.

