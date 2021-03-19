Farmers advised to use balance fertilizers to increase sugarcane production

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Bewaring of using low-quality fertilizers, experts on Friday stressed farmers to utilize balance fertilizers to increase sugarcane production up to ten percent than normal.

It was said in a seminar arranged under sponsorship of Fatima Fertilizers at local hotel of tehsil Kot Addu here on Friday to guide growers about improving sugarcane production.

Chief guest Senator Amjad Abbas Qureshi said farmers were worried about increased cost of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) which belonged to a series of water-soluble ammonium phosphates. It is produced through a reaction of ammonia and phosphoric acid.

He advised growers to use Gawara fertilizers as replacement of DAP urea as the later's price shot up tremendously of late.

Development manager of Fatima Fertilizers Imran Hameed, District Sales Manager Muhammad Sohail and Technical Advisor Yasir Safdar answered queries of participants, which were put up with regard to adopting modern cultivation methods for their crops onto different kind of fields.

It was advised that farmers should start using Sarsabz Nitrophos and Sarsabz Gwara fertilizers to achieve maximum production at minimum cost.

Farmers were distributed mobile phones through holding lucky draw at end of the seminar.