UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Advised To Use Balance Fertilizers To Increase Sugarcane Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:20 PM

Farmers advised to use balance fertilizers to increase sugarcane production

Bewaring of using low-quality fertilizers, experts on Friday stressed farmers to utilize balance fertilizers to increase sugarcane production up to ten percent than normal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Bewaring of using low-quality fertilizers, experts on Friday stressed farmers to utilize balance fertilizers to increase sugarcane production up to ten percent than normal.

It was said in a seminar arranged under sponsorship of Fatima Fertilizers at local hotel of tehsil Kot Addu here on Friday to guide growers about improving sugarcane production.

Chief guest Senator Amjad Abbas Qureshi said farmers were worried about increased cost of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) which belonged to a series of water-soluble ammonium phosphates. It is produced through a reaction of ammonia and phosphoric acid.

He advised growers to use Gawara fertilizers as replacement of DAP urea as the later's price shot up tremendously of late.

Development manager of Fatima Fertilizers Imran Hameed, District Sales Manager Muhammad Sohail and Technical Advisor Yasir Safdar answered queries of participants, which were put up with regard to adopting modern cultivation methods for their crops onto different kind of fields.

It was advised that farmers should start using Sarsabz Nitrophos and Sarsabz Gwara fertilizers to achieve maximum production at minimum cost.

Farmers were distributed mobile phones through holding lucky draw at end of the seminar.

Related Topics

Mobile Hotel Guide Price Kot Addu (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 40 lives, infects 3,449 more peopl ..

3 minutes ago

PNCA to organize "Nowruz celebrations" online

3 minutes ago

FSB Detains 14 Supporters of Ukraine's Neo-Nazi Gr ..

20 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate new labor colonies in Taxila, Pes ..

20 minutes ago

Donald Trump Jr. Slams White House for Refusing Li ..

20 minutes ago

DRTA imposed Rs.23000 fine for SOPs breach

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.