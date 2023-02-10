UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Use Urea Carefully

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers to use nitrogen fertilizer (Urea) carefully to obtain good quantity of wheat yield from per acre of land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers to use nitrogen fertilizer (Urea) carefully to obtain good quantity of wheat yield from per acre of land.

According to the department sources here on Friday, farmers must use Urea for 50 to 55 days to achieve better production of wheat.

Sources said, "Use of Urea more than required quantity leads to less production of wheat." Farmers should seek guidance from the staff of Agriculture Extension department before using nitrogen (Urea) fertilizer.

