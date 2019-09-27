UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Water Cotton Crop Last Time By Oct 15

Fri 27th September 2019

Cotton growers have been advised to water the crop for last time by Oct 15, keeping in view the weather conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Cotton growers have been advised to water the crop for last time by Oct 15, keeping in view the weather conditions.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday, farmers should preferably irrigate cotton crop in evening.

He said that picking of cotton in an improper way would affect its quality and added that there should be an interval of 15 to 20 days in cotton picking.

Cotton picking of pods affected with the attack of pink bollworm should be carried out separately.

