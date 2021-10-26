UrduPoint.com

Farmers Asked To Complete Peas Cultivation In October

Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:53 PM

Farmers asked to complete peas cultivation in October

The agricultural experts have advised growers to complete cultivation of peas during October to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to complete cultivation of peas during October to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here on Tuesday that peas were a rich source of vitamins, manganese, fiber and iron, etc.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of peas over maximum area because its production not only plays a role in meeting food requirements of people but also helped growers meet their financial needs, he said.

