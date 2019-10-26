UrduPoint.com
Farmers Being Protected From Middleman Role: Minster

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:38 PM

Punjab Minister for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhary has said various steps have been taken first time for safeguarding the rights of farmers and to protect them from the exploitation of the middlemen under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhary has said various steps have been taken first time for safeguarding the rights of farmers and to protect them from the exploitation of the middlemen under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.

Cultivators have been able to get the better price of their crops timely in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing the press conference held here regarding the one year performance of Punjab Food Department at DGPR office.

Additional Secretary Food Department Sheri Naz, Additional DG Punjab Food Authority Mustafa and Director Food Punjab Wajid Ali Shah were also present on this occasion.

He said that today's press conference was based on the wheat procurement, sugarcane and one year performance of Punjab Food Authority.

He said the food department procured the wheat with the price of 1300 rupees per mound from the farmers. Messages were sent to farmers on their mobiles to receive the gunny bags on fixed date, time and center for their convenience.

By the end of this season, we have been able to purchase 34 lakhs metric ton wheat, he added.

The food department has stored approximately 15 lakhs metric ton wheat out of 40 lakhs. He said that we started the release process of wheat two months before to control the price of flour and provide the flour on cheap rates.

Sami Ullah Chaudhary said that first time in last ten years, payment of sugarcane growers were made with the rate of Rs 180 per mound, adding that they could not get that kind of rate in past.

In this regard 38 lakhs rupees were received by taking strict actions against 394 middlemen and 760 FIRs were registered against the owners of illegal weights (Kandey) and 52 lakhs fine was imposed on them, he added.

He said that 99.40 percent amount of the cultivators had been paid which was stopped during the previous governments and fines of 3 crore and 12 lakhs were collected from default sugar mills owners.

