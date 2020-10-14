'Farmers can increase income by cultivating mixed crops'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts said farmers could increase their income by cultivating more than two crops (mixed crops) at a time in their fields.

A spokesman for the agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here today that fertileland, irrigation water, close-distance from field to farm, communication resources andlabour were prerequisite elements for cultivating mixed crops.

He said that farmers could cultivate mustard, canola, grains, potato, onion, tomato, garlic, radish and carrots in fields. He said that increasing income through cultivating mixed crops in the fields was the need of the hour. Eliminating of weeds was also easy by cultivating mixed crops in sugarcane fields, he added.