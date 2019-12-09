UrduPoint.com
Farmers Demand Increase In Sugarcane, Wheat Prices

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:32 PM

Farmers demand increase in sugarcane, wheat prices

The Kisan Board Pakistan (KBP) on Monday staged a demonstration for increase in prices of various crops, especially sugarcane and wheat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Kisan board Pakistan (KBP) on Monday staged a demonstration for increase in prices of various crops, especially sugarcane and wheat.

KBP President Chaudhry Nisar Ahmad led the demonstration in which a large number of farmers participated outside the Lahore Press Club.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like 'kisan bachao, mulk bachao' (save farmers, save country), increase prices of sugarcane and wheat, etc. They also blocked the road for some time.

KBP President Ch Nisar Ahmad and Secretary General Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Chadhar, speaking on the occasion, said the prices of sugarcane and wheat, fixed by the government, were not acceptable to them. They demanded the government increase prices of tobacco, wheat and sugarcane, and end Agriculture Tax. They also asked the government to fix flat electricity rate for trubewells.

They demanded that price should be mentioned on every bag of fertiliser. They warned that if their demands were not accepted, they would hold a country-wide strike.

