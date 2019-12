Farmers demanded increased rates of wheat, sugarcane per maund and fixing urea fertilisers rates in the area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Farmers demanded increased rates of wheat , sugarcane per maund and fixing urea fertilisers rates in the area.

They launched a rally under the aegis of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad (PKI) from Multan to Punjab Assembly Lahore.

They demanded of the government to pay dues of farmers without further delay, to meet impact of inflation in their daily lives.