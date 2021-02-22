Farmers for arresting agri-input cost, new friendly policy

President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Khalid Khokhar on Monday demanded for support measures to reduce prices of agricultural inputs and initiation of farmer-friendly policies

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Khalid Khokhar on Monday demanded for support measures to reduce prices of agricultural inputs and initiation of farmer-friendly policies.

During a meeting with the farmers at the residence of General Secretary PKI Rana Shamshad at Langar-Saraey area, he said the cost of production has increased manifolds and the peasants were facing difficulties to manage costly fertilizers, pesticides and fuel for their crops .

The farmers, he said, due to low profit of their yields, were going through financial restraints. He demanded of the authorities concerned to come up with farmer-friendly policies to boost agri-industry. This, he said, would also encourage farmers to work hard if they get good return of their crops.

Khalid Khokhar criticized over the registration of an FIR against farmers in Pakpattan.

He said, if the farmers' demands were not met they would be forced to register their protest.