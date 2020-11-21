Farmers for evolving strategy to improve productivity

All Pakistan Kisan Parties (APKP) Conference has demanded of carving out a comprehensive policy to boost agricultural input in the country

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Kisan Parties (APKP) Conference has demanded of carving out a comprehensive policy to boost agricultural input in the country.

Conference was arranged at local club where sixteen farmers organisations joined heads under umbrella of APKP for reaching out to something concrete results to protect farmers' interests.

Framers Association leaders including Dr Muhammad Rangha, Javed Ahmed, Rana Zafar Tahir , Mian Yaseen, Rao Muhammad Usman, Dr Zubair Ahmed and others constituted a working committee to evolve common agenda on the occasion. A lot of suggestions were put forward to address economic problems of peasant community followed by brief discussion held in marathon until end of the meeting.