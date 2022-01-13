UrduPoint.com

Farmer's Friendly Polices To Ensure Record Production Of Different Crops: Agri Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jehanian Gardezi on Thursday said the incumbent government's farmers friendly policies were yielding positive results as record production of different crops were witnessed during last year

While talking to APP, he said the farmers were given prizes for gaining maximum per acre production of wheat. The minister remarked that eight percent increase was noticed in production of wheat, 28 percent in rice and 31 percent in sugarcane.

Moreover, he said, the payments to the farmers against their production due to effective monitoring by the government. The provincial government also earmarked separate budget of Rs 15 billion for uplift of agriculture sector in South Punjab.

Jehanian added that the government also introduced Kisan Card with an objective to provide benefit of subsidies and other sort of reliefs to the farmers directly. Now, the farmers could obtain subsidy by using ATMs, he mentioned.

He hoped that Kisan Card would help improving financial status of the farmers. Initially, one million farmers would be facilitated under Kissan Card scheme. The incumbent government was also offering interest free loans for "Rabi and Khareef" crops.

The minister said that provision of prizes to farmers on bumper production would encourage their morale and potential.

