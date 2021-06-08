UrduPoint.com
Farmers, Growers Help Clear Debris After New Zealand's South Island Flooding

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:31 PM

WELLINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Farmers and growers have been mobilized to help clear debris of severe flooding suffered by New Zealand's South Island a week ago.

The government has activated Enhanced Taskforce Green in response to the Canterbury floods, once in a hundred years in some places, and 500,000 NZ Dollars (360,837 U.S. dollars) will be made available to help with the clean-up, Minister of Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said on Tuesday.

The flooding in Canterbury has been a significant and adverse event damaging farmland, homes, roads and bridges.

Part of the government's response to supporting the recovery is making funding available so that local councils or other authorized agencies can hire job-seekers to help with the clean-up activities like clearing debris, Sepuloni said in a statement.

"This funding will mean job-seekers can be employed to help clear debris, including trees and baleage plastic, clear fences and buildings, and support general clean-up," she said.

Across the Canterbury region, damage assessments are being carried out and the Ministry of Social Development will work closely with agencies on the ground to help identify the need for Enhanced Task Force Green support, the minister said.

It is expected that workers will be on the ground helping with the clean up later this month, Sepuloni said, adding job-seekers interested in helping the Canterbury flood recovery can register their interest by phoning the local government hotline.

