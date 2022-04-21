Farmers must check seed germination before planting cotton: Director CCRI Dr Zahid

:Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood Thursday urged upon farmers to check germination of cotton seeds before planting in field

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Dr Zahid Mahmood Thursday urged upon farmers to check germination of cotton seeds before planting in field.

In a statement issued here, the cotton growers should choose the seeds as per climatic conditions of the respective area. About how to check seeds germination, the farmers should collect a small quantity of seeds from different places of same variety and soak it in water for 2 to 3 hours.

The soaked seed should be kept in wet towels in a room. Place atleast 100 soaked seeds in four places and cover the seeds with another towel in order to maintain moisture.

Then, sprinkle water on the towel from time to time so that the towels do not get dry, said Zahid. After four days, pick up the towel from the top and count the seeds grown in all four places separately and take out the average of the seed. If the germination is 80% or more, then the seed is much better for cultivation