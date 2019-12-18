Farmers must complete wheat sowing at earliest

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Farmers have been advised to complete wheat cultivation as early as possible with using seed of 50 to 55 Kg per acre.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Wednesday that at irrigated areas, growers must sow recommended varieties which include Sehar 2006, Lasani 2008, Faisalabad 2008, ARI 2011, Punjab 2011, Millat 2011, NARC 2011, Galaxy 2013, Ujala 2016, Johar 2016, Gold 2016, Unaaj 2017, NN1 Gandum 1 and Fakkhar Bhakkar.

He said, "Incase of weak land in irrigated areas recommended amount of fertilizers must be used. He further suggested that in rain-fed areas, growers should remove weeds through hoeing method.

The spokesman said that anti-weed sprays should be carried out after consulting the staff of agriculture department of the relevant area.

Anti-weed sprays should not carried out incase of rain or fog, he added.