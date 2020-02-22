UrduPoint.com
Farmers Must Follow Guidelines In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Farmers must follow guidelines in Lahore

Farmers have been advised to follow the Punjab Agriculture department recommended guidelines to protect crop from the attack of desert locust

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to follow the Punjab Agriculture department recommended guidelines to protect crop from the attack of desert locust.

A spokesman for the department said here on Saturday that the attack of desert locust had been witnessed in some areas of Punjab.

He said, "Desert locust is one of the type of grasshopper and it always attack the crop in a form of group.

" Different methods like beating drum, use of smokeand crackers were helpful to get rid of desert locust, he added. He said thatdesert locust usually harm wheat, vegetables, maize and fodder.

