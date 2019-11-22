Farmers must follow guidelines to protect crops from cold

Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers to apply the mixture of limestone powder and copperas (Neela Thotha) on the stem of the plants to protect them from severe cold

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers to apply the mixture of limestone powder and copperas (Neela Thotha) on the stem of the plants to protect them from severe cold.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Friday that sack could also be wrapped around the stems of the plants to reduce the impact of cold weather.

He said that farmers must cover the small vegetables and nurseries with plastic sheets besides making arrangements to protect the crops from cold breeze.

Spokesman said that farmers should irrigate the crops on recommended timings as this also helps in minimizing the effects of cold.