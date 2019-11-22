UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Must Follow Guidelines To Protect Crops From Cold

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 09:37 PM

Farmers must follow guidelines to protect crops from cold

Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers to apply the mixture of limestone powder and copperas (Neela Thotha) on the stem of the plants to protect them from severe cold

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers to apply the mixture of limestone powder and copperas (Neela Thotha) on the stem of the plants to protect them from severe cold.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Friday that sack could also be wrapped around the stems of the plants to reduce the impact of cold weather.

He said that farmers must cover the small vegetables and nurseries with plastic sheets besides making arrangements to protect the crops from cold breeze.

Spokesman said that farmers should irrigate the crops on recommended timings as this also helps in minimizing the effects of cold.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Agriculture From

Recent Stories

Cable Operators issued NOC for shifting cables fro ..

3 minutes ago

Training program for Customs probationary officers ..

4 minutes ago

DIG Lahore holds open court

4 minutes ago

Global stock markets rebound as trade optimism ret ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 22 Nov 2019

10 minutes ago

Don't fall prey to drug addiction, save your frien ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.