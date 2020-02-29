UrduPoint.com
Farmers Must Follow Guidelines To Protect Crops From Whitefly

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:12 PM

Farmers must follow guidelines to protect crops from whitefly

Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers to follow department recommended guidelines to protect spring crops from the attack of whitefly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers to follow department recommended guidelines to protect spring crops from the attack of whitefly.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that whitefly harm the cotton crop and this insect remains active through out the year.

He said," Whitefly grows on sunflower, spinach, onion, peas, chili, potato and other crops." He further suggested the farmers to spray recommended pesticides whichkill whitefly.

