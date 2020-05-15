UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Must Maintain Recommended Ratio Of Cotton Plants For Proper Care

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:23 PM

Farmers must maintain recommended ratio of cotton plants for proper care

Farmers have been advised to keep cotton plant ratio as 23,000 to 31,000 per acre of land till May 31 as maintaining recommend ratio of plants not only helps ensure their proper care but their good growth as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to keep cotton plant ratio as 23,000 to 31,000 per acre of land till May 31 as maintaining recommend ratio of plants not only helps ensure their proper care but their good growth as well.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said here Friday that farmers should sow cotton BT varieties which include IUB-13, FH-142, MNH 886, Nayab 878, BS-15, FH-114, FH Lalazar, IR 3701, NS-121 and non BT variety Nayab Kiran.

He said that farmers should select other approved BT varieties keeping in view the type of land, availability of water and after seeking guidance from the staff of Agriculture Department (Extension Wing) of their respective area.

Farmers must follow the Agriculture Department guidelines for irrigating the crop and for using fertilizers to achieve desired results, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture May Cotton From

Recent Stories

MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in ..

26 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

34 minutes ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

37 minutes ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

41 minutes ago

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS) is being observed ..

3 minutes ago

8 outlaws including 2 impersonators held

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.