Farmers must maintain recommended ratio of cotton plants for proper care

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to keep cotton plant ratio as 23,000 to 31,000 per acre of land till May 31 as maintaining recommend ratio of plants not only helps ensure their proper care but their good growth as well.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said here Friday that farmers should sow cotton BT varieties which include IUB-13, FH-142, MNH 886, Nayab 878, BS-15, FH-114, FH Lalazar, IR 3701, NS-121 and non BT variety Nayab Kiran.

He said that farmers should select other approved BT varieties keeping in view the type of land, availability of water and after seeking guidance from the staff of Agriculture Department (Extension Wing) of their respective area.

Farmers must follow the Agriculture Department guidelines for irrigating the crop and for using fertilizers to achieve desired results, he added.