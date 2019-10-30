Farmers must sow certified wheat varieties

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers of irrigated areas to sow certified wheat varieties to obtain maximum yield.

According to the Agriculture department sources here on Wednesday, growers could cultivate wheat varieties NARC-2011 and Galaxy 2013 from November 1 to 30 in all irrigated areas of the province.

Ujala 2016, Borlaag 2016, NN Wheat-01, Zankol 2016, Unaaj 2017, Fakhar Bhakkar, Lasani 2018, Ari 2011 and Punjab 2011 could be cultivated in all irrigated areas of Punjab from November 10 to December 10, sources added.

Sources said, in all the South Punjab districts, Johar 2016, Gold 2016, Millat 2011 could be sown till December 10 besides cultivating 2011 from November 10 to December 15.

Till December 10, farmers must use 50 to 55 kg of wheat seed on per acre of land, sources added.