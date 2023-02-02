UrduPoint.com

Farmers Must Use Urea Carefully For Better Yield Of Wheat

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 09:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers to use nitrogen fertilizer (Urea) carefully to obtain good quantity of wheat yield from per acre of land.

According to the department sources here on Thursday, farmers must use Urea for 50 to 55 days to achieve better production of wheat.

Sources said, "Use of Urea more than required quantity leads to less production of wheat."Farmers should seek guidance from the staff of agriculture extension department before using nitrogen (Urea) fertilizer.

