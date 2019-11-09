Farmers' platforms to be set up in 30 cities

(@imziishan)

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab government has decided to set up farmers' platforms in 30 cities of the province in order to eliminate the role of middleman in fruits and vegetable markets

These platforms would be made functional by Monday 11th November. The district administrations had been directed to provide dedicated space and other necessary arrangements to the farmers in this regard.

The farmers can sale fruit and vegetables to the consumers directly on these platforms without paying commission and market committee fees.

This revolutionary step has been taken by the Punjab government for the provision of vegetables and fruits to people on concessional prices.

The district administration would provide sitting arrangements, clean drinking water, electricity, weight scales, helping staff to the farmers for running farmers platforms.

Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts have been selected for the establishment of farmers' platforms and divisional & district administrations were committed to run these platforms successfully.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti to review the arrangements of the farmers' platforms.

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, CPO Azhar Akram and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Divisional Commissioner directed the Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh districts administration for finalizing foolproof arrangements for the farmers' platforms. He said that Punjab government was committed to provide essential commodities to people on controlled price.

He said that vigorous operation should be continued against the hoarders, profiteers and adulteration mafia. He emphasized upon taking concrete and effective steps to make the price control mechanism a success.

He said that visible positive change should be seen in controlling the price of essential commodities for providing economic relief to the common consumers.

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar said that violators of price control laws would not be spared and unscrupulous elements which were creating difficulties to the consumers would be dealt with iron hand.

He said that full police support would be provided in the activities for controlling the prices of essential items and taking actions against the hoarders.