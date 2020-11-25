UrduPoint.com
Farmers Problems Being Resolved On Priority: DC

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Kamal said on Wednesday that problems and difficulties of farmers were being resolved on priority basis

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Kamal said on Wednesday that problems and difficulties of farmers were being resolved on priority basis.

Addressing a meeting of agriculture officers here, he said that strict action was being taken against the dealers for selling sub-standard seeds, spurious pesticides and fertilizers. He said there was no shortage of fertilizers ,including DAP and Urea, as it were available in abundance in the district.

Meanwhile, addressing another meeting, the DC urged the need for implementing population planning programmes as ever increasing population was playing havoc with the resources.

He directed the officers of population welfare department to sensitize people about keeping small size of family.

The DC directed the officers of health department to take strict action against quacks.

District drug inspector told the meeting that 32 cases were registered against quacks and illegalmedical stores.

CEO Dr Athar Iqbal and others were present.

More Stories From Agriculture

