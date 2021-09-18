Farmers should avoid setting residues of paddy crops on fire

Farmers have been advised to avoid setting residues of paddy crops on fire, as it cause environmental degradation and smog as well in the winter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to avoid setting residues of paddy crops on fire, as it cause environmental degradation and smog as well in the winter.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department said on Saturday that farmers were in the habit to set on fire remains of paddy crops after its harvesting as they consider it was an easy and cheap way to dispose of residues of crop, but on other hand, their action causes serious damage to organic matters of earth.

The smoke of paddy husks also creates air pollution which reciprocally causes smog during winter while it had also a danger of adverse effects on human life, fertility of land, standing crops, orchards and vegetables.

Therefore, paddy growers should refrain from setting fire to the husks and residues of their crops after harvesting.

He further said that smoke raised from paddy crops' burning also caused traffic accidents, which alternatively claim precious human lives, therefore, farmers, instead of setting fire the paddy stubble, should increase the fertility of soil by mixing it in the land through rotavetor or plough.

The mixing of paddy husks in the soil not only increases fertility of land, but also decreasethe need of urea fertilizer up to 50 per cent, he added.