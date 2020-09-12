UrduPoint.com
'Farmers Should Conduct Pest Scouting To Save Cotton Crops'

Sat 12th September 2020

'Farmers should conduct pest scouting to save cotton crops'

The agriculture experts advised cotton growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week as attack of whitefly and other pests is expected in many parts of cotton areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised cotton growers to conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week as attack of whitefly and other pests is expected in many parts of cotton areas.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Saturday said the pest attack started during rainy season and its severity decreases in October, therefore, farmers should regularly conduct pest scouting to save their crops from damage.

He also advised farmers to listen to weather report before watering their crops as it was imperative to get a bumper yield.

"The cotton is a precious crop which not only plays an important role in stabilizingnational economy but it also helps farmers to mitigate their financial problems, therefore,farmers should be very careful for this crop", he added.

