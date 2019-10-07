Farmers should cultivate mixed crops in fields in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts said that farmers can increase their income by cultivating more than two crops (mixed crops) at a time in their fields.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here Monday that fertile land, irrigation water, close-distance from field to farm, communication resources and labour were the prerequisite elements for cultivating mixed crops.

He said that farmers could cultivate mustard, canola, grains, potato, onion, tomato, garlic, radish, carrots and fenugreek leaf in sugarcane field.