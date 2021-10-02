UrduPoint.com

Farmers Should Prepare Land To Start Wheat Cultivation From November

Farmers should prepare land to start wheat cultivation from November

Farmers have been advised to prepare land immediately for starting wheat cultivation from first week of November to get better yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to prepare land immediately for starting wheat cultivation from first week of November to get better yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Saturday that in arid areas, farmers should cultivate approved varieties like Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011 and Pakistan-2013.

In irrigated areas, wheat varieties like Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011 should be cultivated from November start.

The approved varieties are not only disease resistant but also have the capacity of giving maximum yield, he added.

He said that farmers should use one and a half bags of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

Farmers should use seed graders before cultivating wheat so that healthy and quality seedcould be sown as quality seed plays pivotal role in getting bumper yield, he added.

