Farmers Should Protect Plants,crops From Cold: Agri Experts

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:53 PM

Farmers should protect plants,crops from cold: agri experts

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to take immediate steps for protection of plants and crops from cold and frost

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Agriculture experts have advised farmers to take immediate steps for protection of plants and crops from cold and frost.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Faisalabad Mudassar Abbas on Wednesday said that due to extreme cold, water freezes in stems, branches and leaf cells of plants, which adversely affects growth of plants and some time, plants die due to severe cold or frost.

The farmers should follow recommendations of the agriculture department to protect their plants from extreme cold and frost.

Responding to a question, he said new small orchards and nurseries especially mango plants were at risk due to extreme cold and frost. Therefore, farmers should cover plants immediately. They can also use twigs and reeds to cover the plants partially.

He said that sometimes farmers covered plants with plastic sacks of fertilizer.

In such cases, they should keep mouth of the sacks open from below and remove the sack from the plants during day and cover plants again at night.

He also advised farmers to irrigate lightly their crops, gardens and vegetables in addition to apply board and paste at plant stems in gardens.

They should also cover small nurseries and vegetables with plastic sheets and reeds to the north of the crop to protect it from cold wind coming from the north.

The vegetables grown in plastic tunnels can also be affected by cold and frost, so farmers should close mouth of the tunnel on dry nights so that inside temperature remain conducive to the growth of vegetables.

The farmers should also open mouth of the tunnel in the day to keep inside temperature at normal point for the best growth of the crop, he added.

