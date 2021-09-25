Farmers should start cultivation of oilseed crops from October

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Agriculture department advised the growers to start cultivation of oilseed crops immediately in the fist week of October to get bumper production.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Saturday that approved varieties of oilseed crops had not only more resistance against pest attacks but also produce maximum yield.

Therefore, farmers should cultivate approved varieties of oil-seed crops up to October 31.

Among the approved varieties include Khanpur Raya, Chakwal Raya, Chakwal Sarson,DGL Sarson, Tarameera, Punjab Canola, Faisalabad Canola, PARC Canola Hybrid, he added.

