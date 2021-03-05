UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Stressed To Use Modern Technology To Boost Productivity

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:32 PM

Farmers stressed to use modern technology to boost productivity

Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Saqib Ali termed use of modern technology as need of time to boost cultivation up to modern standard and requirements

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Saqib Ali termed use of modern technology as need of time to boost cultivation up to modern standard and requirements.

While talking to farmers delegation after paying visit at agricultural planes here Friday, he reviewed performance of modern Irrigation system being employed to increase productivity at vast areas.

Saqib Ali stressed farmers to adopt drip irrigation system in order to avoid water wastage since it was quite reasonable method to reap production from uneven, sanded and potohari lands.

He said the government's focus was held on development of agricultural and prosperity of peasants to which a lot of projects were initiated already in the past.

Later, the Secretary went out to witness cultivation of mangoes, sunflowers and wheat cultivation carrying out through drip irrigation system. Director Water ManagementAnwar-ul-Haq Shehzad and others agricultural officers accompanied him during the visit.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Water Visit Saqib Ali From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan for restructuring and re ..

2 minutes ago

Three gamblers held with stake money in sargodha

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

20 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's C ..

3 minutes ago

Weekly inflation goes up 0.61 pc

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.