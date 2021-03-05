Farmers stressed to use modern technology to boost productivity

Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Saqib Ali termed use of modern technology as need of time to boost cultivation up to modern standard and requirements

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Irrigation South Punjab Saqib Ali termed use of modern technology as need of time to boost cultivation up to modern standard and requirements.

While talking to farmers delegation after paying visit at agricultural planes here Friday, he reviewed performance of modern Irrigation system being employed to increase productivity at vast areas.

Saqib Ali stressed farmers to adopt drip irrigation system in order to avoid water wastage since it was quite reasonable method to reap production from uneven, sanded and potohari lands.

He said the government's focus was held on development of agricultural and prosperity of peasants to which a lot of projects were initiated already in the past.

Later, the Secretary went out to witness cultivation of mangoes, sunflowers and wheat cultivation carrying out through drip irrigation system. Director Water ManagementAnwar-ul-Haq Shehzad and others agricultural officers accompanied him during the visit.