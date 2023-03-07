UrduPoint.com

Farmers To Get Laser Land Levellers Through E-balloting

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

The Sindh Agriculture Department will hand over laser land levellers to the farmers of 10 districts of Sindh through e-balloting at a ceremony to be held in Hyderabad on March 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh Agriculture Department will hand over laser land levellers to the farmers of 10 districts of Sindh through e-balloting at a ceremony to be held in Hyderabad on March 9.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Mazoor Hussain Wassan would be the chief guest of the event which would be organized at the Directorate of Farm Water Management on Tando Muhammad Khan road.

The farmers from Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Umerkot districts would be given the levellers through e-balloting.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Water Agriculture Road Hyderabad Jamshoro Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Matiari March Event From

Recent Stories

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

Reshuffle in Bahawalpur police

3 minutes ago
 IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial cour ..

IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before trial court on March 13

4 minutes ago
 Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer M ..

Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s house

39 minutes ago
 UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leade ..

UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leadership’s support: Nahyan bin ..

55 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade 11 students from schools acro ..

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fiel ..

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, an ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.