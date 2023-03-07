Farmers to get laser land levellers through e-balloting

The Sindh Agriculture Department will hand over laser land levellers to the farmers of 10 districts of Sindh through e-balloting at a ceremony to be held in Hyderabad on March 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh Agriculture Department will hand over laser land levellers to the farmers of 10 districts of Sindh through e-balloting at a ceremony to be held in Hyderabad on March 9.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Mazoor Hussain Wassan would be the chief guest of the event which would be organized at the Directorate of Farm Water Management on Tando Muhammad Khan road.

The farmers from Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Umerkot districts would be given the levellers through e-balloting.