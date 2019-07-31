Farmers to remain cautious on water application during monsoon

The Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) Wednesday held its seventh meeting at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan and prepared a set of guidelines for farmers for the next fortnight till Aug 15 urging them to be cautious in water application during monsoon season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) The Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) Wednesday held its seventh meeting at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan and prepared a set of guidelines for farmers for the next fortnight till Aug 15 urging them to be cautious in water application during monsoon season.

During the on-going monsoon rainy season, farmers should apply low quantity of water and do it only when it is needed the most. The meeting was chaired by CCRI Multan director Dr Zahid Mahmood.

Farmers should not keep rainwater standing in fields for more than 24 hours and make arrangements to drain it out to keep the cotton crop safe.

The FAC also advised farmers to perform first picking by Aug 15 from the crop sown in April. However, seed obtained from first picking should not be used to prepare seed for sowing.

Irrelevant plants should be removed from the fields and process of removing weeds should continue as rains trigger their growth.

Farmers can perform hoeing by tractor as long as it does not hurt the crop.

Experts said that process of flower, buds and boll formation was in progress in cotton crop. They said that farmers should not keep crop water stressed and apply water and fertilizers as per need in areas that have received low rains and where crop growth was suffering from stagnation.

In case of higher vegetative growth, farmers should apply suitable spray after consulting experts.

A flower stage, farmers should apply per acre spray of 200 gram potassium nitrate, 300gm magnesium sulphate, 250gm zinc sulphate and 250 gm boric acid in 100-120 litres of water.

In case of virus attack, farmers should avoid applying micro-nutrient and apply half bag of Urea per acre with water.

Attack of army-worm has been noticed in some areas after rains.

Farmers should consult officials for suitable spray to tackle attack by army-worm, pink bollworm, white fly, Thrips and Aphid.

Experts advised farmers to perform pest scouting twice a week and instal 1-2 pheromone traps to monitor pink bollworm.

Attack of Aphid has also been reported from some parts of Balochistan cotton areas and farmers were advised to consult officials for remedial measures.

Head of different wings of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan including Dr Naveed Afzal, Dr Idrees Khan, Dr Fayyaz, Ms Sabahat Hussain, Sajid Mahmood and scientific officer Junaid Daha attended the meeting. The next meeting of FAC would be held on Aug 16.