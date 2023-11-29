Open Menu

Farmers Told To Begin Sunflower Sowing From Dec 1 In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Farmers told to begin sunflower sowing from Dec 1 in south Punjab

Agriculture experts have advised farmers to begin sunflower sowing for spring season from Dec 1, 2023 and complete the process by Jan 31, 2024 in south Punjab to gain maximum yield from the vitamin rich food crop that carry 40-45 per cent oil content

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to begin sunflower sowing for spring season from Dec 1, 2023 and complete the process by Jan 31, 2024 in south Punjab to gain maximum yield from the vitamin rich food crop that carry 40-45 per cent oil content.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, agriculture spokesman said that Pakistan spend a whopping Rs 300 billion every year to import edible oil to meet the food needs at home adding that government was encouraging farmers to opt for oil seed crops to lessen dependence on imported edible oil and save resources.

Spokesman said that sunflower contains vitamins A, B, E and K and experts want farmers to sow this nutrition rich oil seed crop from Dec 1 to Jan 31 in south Punjab districts including Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Lodhran, Bakhar and Khanewal.

Farmers should use hybrid varieties of 90 per cent germination strength at the rate of two kilogram per acre and maintain plant population at 22000-23000 per acre. The spokesman recommended varieties for sowing including Hisun-33, T-40318, Agora-4, S-278, NKR Mini, and Orasen-648, 516, 675, 701, 741, and 751 and Parsen-3.

Experts said that in time sowing of sunflower was critically important pleading that delay can compromise production volume. They said that spring crop of sunflower gives comparatively higher production and advised farmers to prefer its sowing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Import Punjab Agriculture Oil Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari From Government Mini Billion

Recent Stories

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri

7 minutes ago
 KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's p ..

KEMU celebrates 13th convocation with governor's praise, noteworthy achievements

7 minutes ago
 Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with ..

Govt prioritizing development of Balochistan with focus on law & order: Caretake ..

10 minutes ago
 Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

10 minutes ago
 Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

13 minutes ago
 Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance s ..

Govt, ILO to forge collaborative path to enhance social justice, decent work

7 minutes ago
Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

Int’l Squash Series 2023 from Thursday

7 minutes ago
 Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season ..

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

7 minutes ago
 China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monito ..

China’s cooperation on Pakistan Lightning Monitoring Network acknowledged

7 minutes ago
 18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop bu ..

18 Industrial Estates to promote trade, develop business, economic activities: G ..

7 minutes ago
 Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenf ..

Grateful to Allah Almighty over acquittal in Avenfield case: Nawaz

7 minutes ago
 Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward ..

Governor stresses youth to divert attention toward modern educational research

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture