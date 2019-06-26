Farmers told to beware of post-rain pest attack on cotton

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, Dr Zahid Mahmood Wednesday asked the farmers to beware of pest attack in post-rain scenario pleading that survey report showed increase in infestation of different pests after recent rains necessitating immediate remedial measures to subside its impact

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, Dr Zahid Mahmood Wednesday asked the farmers to beware of pest attack in post-rain scenario pleading that survey report showed increase in infestation of different pests after recent rains necessitating immediate remedial measures to subside its impact.

In a release issued here, Dr Zahid said that cotton was an important crop and advised regular pest scouting to assess pest infestation and take steps in case infestation reaches or crosses economic threshold level (ETL).

In case of observing of 4-5 whitefly adults or Pupae on a leaf, on average, or attack of Jassid, farmers should apply spray of suitable pesticide after consulting experts.

Pheromone traps be installed to tackle bollworm and apply spray in case of witnessing 2-3 bollworms on a pheromone trap.

Farmers should also remove weeds which serve as habitat for pests.

The CCRI Multan director said that spray be applied in accordance with the ETL of pest infestation following pest scouting.

Moreover, farmers should also pay attention to application of water, fertilizers besides trimming and hoeing of crop to get better results.