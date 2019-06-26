UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Told To Beware Of Post-rain Pest Attack On Cotton

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

Farmers told to beware of post-rain pest attack on cotton

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, Dr Zahid Mahmood Wednesday asked the farmers to beware of pest attack in post-rain scenario pleading that survey report showed increase in infestation of different pests after recent rains necessitating immediate remedial measures to subside its impact

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, Dr Zahid Mahmood Wednesday asked the farmers to beware of pest attack in post-rain scenario pleading that survey report showed increase in infestation of different pests after recent rains necessitating immediate remedial measures to subside its impact.

In a release issued here, Dr Zahid said that cotton was an important crop and advised regular pest scouting to assess pest infestation and take steps in case infestation reaches or crosses economic threshold level (ETL).

In case of observing of 4-5 whitefly adults or Pupae on a leaf, on average, or attack of Jassid, farmers should apply spray of suitable pesticide after consulting experts.

Pheromone traps be installed to tackle bollworm and apply spray in case of witnessing 2-3 bollworms on a pheromone trap.

Farmers should also remove weeds which serve as habitat for pests.

The CCRI Multan director said that spray be applied in accordance with the ETL of pest infestation following pest scouting.

Moreover, farmers should also pay attention to application of water, fertilizers besides trimming and hoeing of crop to get better results.

Related Topics

Multan Attack Water Cotton Rains

Recent Stories

Eight injured in cylinder blast in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Start delayed in Pakistan-New Zealand World Cup ma ..

4 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

4 minutes ago

Vivo Unveils 5G-ready innovations, Vivo AR Glass a ..

12 minutes ago

ADGM launches new FinTech, innovation initiatives

16 minutes ago

China steps up policy support to areas of extreme ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.