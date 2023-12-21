Farmers undergoing training to grow pesticides-free food crops; says DG Pest Warning

Director General, Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) Punjab, Dr. Ghulam Abbas said on Thursday that the government was imparting training to farmers on how to grow paddy and vegetables with maximum possible reduced pesticides application so that the food they grow do not contain pesticides residue and does not harm human health

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Director General, Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides (PWQCP) Punjab, Dr. Ghulam Abbas said on Thursday that the government was imparting training to farmers on how to grow paddy and vegetables with maximum possible reduced pesticides application so that the food they grow do not contain pesticides residue and does not harm human health.

The Rs 317.7 million program was aimed at enhancing farmers’ awareness and skills to grow food matching international standards and dealers have also been brought under the fold of this training initiative, said the DG while addressing a seminar on vegetables’ diseases and cure.

Dr. Ghulam Abbas prohibited application of pesticides having longer PHI (Preharvest Interval) i.e the duration between last pesticides application and the harvest. He said, application of such pesticides would cause food crops with pesticides residue land in the markets that is obviously not good for the human health.

The precaution, the top PWQCP official said, would not only reduce farmers’ cost on pesticides application but would also enable them match international standards.

Resource person Prof. Dr. Tehmina Anjum said that blind and unnecessary application of pesticides also caused reduction in per acre production besides putting undue burden on resources and it must be avoided in line with national food security objectives.

She advised the farmers to follow Integrated Pest Management (IPM) model. She said that maintaining a suitable interval not only keep crop friendly pests alive but also deliver better quality food.

Officials from agriculture department and PWQCP were present on the occasion.