Farmers urged to use quality paddy seeds

Agriculture Department (Extension) Sambrial Assistant Director (AD) Zeeshan Ahmed Goraya has directed farmers to use quality and approved seeds for paddy cultivation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Agriculture Department (Extension) Sambrial Assistant Director (AD) Zeeshan Ahmed Goraya has directed farmers to use quality and approved seeds for paddy cultivation.

Talking to APP, The AD said that Punjab Seed Corporation has provided seeds of approved varieties of paddy to the concerned dealers and the farmers should use quality and approved seeds and avoid cultivation of prohibited varieties.

He said that seeds of Super Basmati, Basmati 2019, Kisan Basmati, Basmati-Gold, Basmati, Chenab Basmati, Shaheen Basmati etc. are available at the concerned dealers, seed stores and pesticide shops and can also be obtained from the offices of Seed Corporation.

The AD Agriculture said that to achieve higher paddy production, the cultivation of paddy can be started from May 20. He said that farmers should choose pesticides in consultation with agricultural experts or field staff of the agriculture department.