Farmers warned of sucking pest as cotton enters flower, fruit stage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) -:Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, Dr Zahid Mahmood, said on Tuesday that cotton crop was facing pest attack particularly the sucking pest at a time when it was experiencing the critical fruit and flower stage.

Cotton was passing through an important phase of fruit and flower and even a small lapse can result in bigger loss, the expert warned growers in a statement issued here.

Farmers should conduct pest scouting regularly. Giving details on how to perform pest scouting, Dr Zahid said farmers should enter a five-acre field walking parallel to longer side and after taking a few steps pluck a full size leaf from upper portion of a plant and count number of pests.

Then take a few more steps and pluck a leaf from middle portion of another plant and count pests and then take few more steps and take a leaf from bottom of the plant and count pests.

Farmers should complete pest counting of 20 plants in this way, he said adding that pest scouting should be done in a way that it makes clear the situation of the whole field. Then farmers should calculate average number of pests on a leaf.

Farmers should apply suitable pesticides after consulting experts provided the average number of pests on a leaf reaches economic threshold level (ETL), the release concluded.